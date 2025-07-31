KOTA BHARU, July 31 — The Customs Department in Kelantan thwarted a syndicate’s sly strategy of smuggling drugs worth more than RM200,000 disguised as chocolate and candy via courier service.

The cunning modus operandi was uncovered in a raid carried out by the Pengkalan Kubor Enforcement Branch team at a courier premises in the MARA industrial area in Pengkalan Chepa on July 15, following a public tip-off.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the inspection, which was also witnessed by courier workers, found 14 boxes of various sizes in a registered plastic container belonging to the courier company.

“All the boxes contained various drugs intended for distribution, including compressed cannabis weighing 26.05 kilogrammes (kg) worth RM85,981, 1.10 kg of cannabis flowers (often referred to as buds), worth RM110,000, 0.11 kg of ketamine worth RM5,500, 0.004 kg of MDMA HCI worth RM200,000 and 10 pil kuda (yaba) worth RM100,000,” he told a media conference here today.

Wan Jamal said police believed the drugs were smuggled in from Thailand and were destined for states including Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Perlis based on the addresses on the seized packages.

“The syndicate’s tactic is cunning, in trying to fool the authorities by packaging the drugs to resemble food products such as chocolate and sweets,” he said.

According to him, Customs is now working closely with the courier company to track down the sender of the drug package and fight drug distribution using public services.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted. — Bernama