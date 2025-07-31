SNGAPORE, July 31 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he raised the issue of the republic’s reported recruitment of Malaysia’s healthcare workers during a meeting with Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Onn Hafiz said he broached the topic in a “spirit of openness,” and as part of larger discussions on public health systems, challenges of healthcare workforce shortages, and measures to increase health awareness among the people.

“We agreed that as two neighbouring countries sharing close relationships and mutual respect, any workforce mobility initiatives should be implemented through official channels and structured, transparent bilateral cooperation frameworks,” he said in a statement.

In a meeting held in Orchard, the two leaders also explored potential collaboration under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), particularly in medical technology, healthcare investment, medical tourism, and talent development.

Both sides stressed the need for data-sharing and exchange of best practices to help build more inclusive and responsive healthcare systems.

Onn Hafiz expressed confidence that the meeting would lay the foundation for a more sustainable and comprehensive health partnership to improve services and access for the people of Johor.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s Ministry of Health directly interviewed Malaysian doctors and general practitioners at Traders Hotel KLCC as part of its move to strengthen its healthcare workforce.

The recruitment drive offers a starting salary of S$110,000 (about RM385,000) per year, excluding monthly accommodation allowance, insurance and other benefits.

This prompted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to say his ministry is implementing various measures to encourage healthcare workers to stay, including expediting permanent position appointments among contract doctors.