KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The body of a man with his hands and feet bound was discovered today near the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway tracks in Kampung Sungai Serian, Kalumpang, Berita Harian reported.

The unidentified body, which was already decomposing, was found lying on its back at the scene, according to the Malay daily.

Citing a source, Berita Harian said police received information about the discovery at around 10.30am.

“A team from the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD) was immediately dispatched to the location.

“A forensic team was also deployed to conduct investigations,” the source was quoted as saying.

It is understood the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, and efforts are ongoing to identify the victim, Berita Harian reported.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the discovery when contacted.

“The Hulu Selangor District Police Chief will issue a media statement regarding the case,” he said, according to Berita Harian.