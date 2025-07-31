KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The investigation into the acid attack on national footballer Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim could be reopened should new evidence emerge, according to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said

In a written parliamentary reply, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has confirmed this despite classifying the case as needing “no further action” (NFA).

She explained that while police had opened an investigation paper into the incident, the AGC found insufficient evidence at present to proceed with prosecution after reviewing all submissions.

“Criminal cases, unlike civil cases, are not subject to any limitation period. Therefore, should new developments arise in the future, further investigation and review of this case may still be carried out,” Azalina’s reply stated.

On May 5 last year, the 27-year-old Faisal was the victim of an acid attack by an unidentified individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

He suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 10 days.

Responding to the NFA decision, Faisal expressed disappointment but said he was leaving the matter entirely in the hands of the authorities to decide whether to pursue the case further.