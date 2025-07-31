KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — United States (US) President Donald Trump will announce the new tariff rate to be imposed on Malaysia latest by tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, announced that it was decided via a phone conversation with Trump at 6.50 am.

“We are also discussing the tariff issue on the spirit and principle of free trade. This also applies to the series of negotiations involving the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) with the US Trade Representative and Secretary of Commerce.

“We hope that (the tariff decision) will not burden our nation’s economy,” he said in his 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) speech in Parliament today.

The US is scheduled to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on all Malaysian goods starting Aug 1, 2025.

Anwar said Trump also expressed his gratitude to Malaysia for playing an effective and outstanding role to resolve the Thailand-Cambodia conflict.

“In my response, I said this was due to the Asean consensus and the positive attitude of both countries as well as the cooperation shown by the US, especially Trump, and (China’s President) Xi Jinping,” he said.

He said the US President also confirmed his attendance at the 47th Asean Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur in October.

Meanwhile, MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Malaysia is waiting for Trump’s official reply tomorrow.

“After that, a joint statement will be issued by the Office of the USTR and MITI to elaborate on the matters agreed on,” he said in a post on social media platform X today.

Tengku Zafrul posted this after receiving a call from US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer immediately after Greer briefed Trump on the issue. — Bernama