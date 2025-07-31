JAKARTA, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed appreciation to President Prabowo Subianto for Indonesia’s strong support for Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship, as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Asean unity and relevance amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The message was conveyed during the 13th Annual Consultation between the two leaders held in Jakarta on Tuesday, where both reaffirmed Asean’s role as a key platform for regional cooperation and stressing the importance of Asean Centrality and resilience amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Anwar said he looks forward to welcoming Prabowo at the 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits in October.

“They underscored the need for Asean to stay relevant, united, and proactive in addressing regional and global challenges, while advancing integration to secure peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” stated the joint statement which issued by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

On the situation in Myanmar, the leaders expressed deep concern over the continued violence and humanitarian crisis and reaffirmed their commitment to the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) as Asean’s main framework in resolving the political impasse and called for an immediate, nationwide, and permanent ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid and inclusive dialogue.

Prabowo and Anwar also reiterated their readiness to work closely with Asean and external partners in supporting the full implementation of the 5PC toward a peaceful and lasting solution for the people of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Anwar also briefed Prabowo on the outcome of a Special Meeting convened by Malaysia on July 28 to address tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, where both parties agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Prabowo commended Malaysia’s efforts and expressed full support for its role in promoting regional stability, the statement stated.

On Palestine, both leaders stressed the urgency of global collective action to reach a just and lasting solution, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

Prabowo and Anwar also condemned the use of starvation as a weapon and urged the international community to ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.

“They strongly rejected attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty on the Occupied Palestinian Territory or forcibly displace Palestinians, while welcoming the growing recognition of the State of Palestine and urging all countries yet to do so to recognise it,” the statement read.

Both sides agreed to convene the 17th Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) as a follow-up to this year’s consultation and confirmed that the 14th Annual Consultation will be held in Malaysia in 2026. — Bernama