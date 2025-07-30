AMPANG, July 30 — The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) must now apply to the High Court for order to demolish the remaining Highland Towers blocks in Hulu Kelang, after its latest attempt was rejected by the Magistrate’s Court.

MPAJ deputy president Hasrolnizam Shaari said the High Court’s permission is now required since the landowner, Highland Properties Sdn Bhd, has been wound up.

He added that the Magistrate’s Court directed MPAJ to escalate the matter to the High Court for further decision, The Star reported.

MPAJ began pursuing demolition plans last year in response to repeated complaints from nearby residents over safety and nuisance concerns.

Then-MPAJ president Dr Ani Ahmad had said notices would be served to the property owners as part of the legal process.

She also said the demolition would follow Sections 87, 88, and 89 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, which address public nuisances and unsafe structures.

The cost of tearing down the derelict buildings was then estimated at RM6 million to RM7 million.

The Highland Towers tragedy occurred on December 11, 1993, when one of three apartment blocks collapsed, killing 48 people and prompting the evacuation of the remaining towers.