KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia will ensure that Asean will be stronger and move in step or in tandem for global stability, prosperity and peace, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia is committed to driving the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), accelerating the Asean Power Grid and finalising the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement to ensure an open, fair and sustainable economic future for the 660 million people in the region.

“Therefore, Asean will continue to speak out, ensure harmony and lead with determination, and not just follow the global order,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the world is currently beset by great power tensions, a gruelling geo-economic race and the collapse of multilateralism.

Anwar said in this regard, Asean must not weaken, divide and lag behind but must unite to strengthen Asean’s role and ensure that the region’s voice continues to be respected.

For example, he said Malaysia as the 2025 Asean Chairman has led efforts to reconcile Cambodia and Thailand, two neighbouring countries that were almost dragged into a more serious conflict.

“With the active involvement of China and the United States, we have succeeded in reaching an agreement on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

“This is proof that diplomacy must underpin our efforts to embody peace and firm leadership,” he said.

Anwar, who is currently on a working visit to Indonesia, also announced that he was appearing for the first time at the Asean Secretariat Building based in Jakarta in conjunction with Malaysia’s important role as Asean Chairman this year.

“It (Anwar’s arrival at the Asean Secretariat Building) among other things underlines and highlights the symbol of our unwavering commitment to the strong and noble ideals and spirit of Asean,” he said. — Bernama