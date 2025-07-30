KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The government is finalising its review of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), with proposed amendments expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

In a written parliamentary reply to Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, Saifuddin said the Home Ministry is also nearly done with a policy memorandum on the matter.

Lim had asked for an update on the Sosma review, which involves scrutinising 73 offences under the Act for consistency with human rights standards, and whether stakeholder consultations had taken place.

Saifuddin confirmed the ministry is reviewing all 73 offences to ensure their application aligns with the Federal Constitution and Malaysia’s international human rights obligations.

He added that the review process includes ongoing stakeholder engagements with the Royal Malaysia Police, the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), the judiciary, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academics, and legal experts.

“The ministry has conducted and will continue engagement sessions with various parties to ensure a comprehensive and balanced outcome,” he said.

Last week, Saifuddin had said his ministry plans to table a policy paper on the amendments in August.

He said one of the key areas under review is Section 13, which deals with bail provisions, including offences categorised as bailable, non-bailable, and unbailable.

Once complete, the amendments will be brought to Parliament following Cabinet approval.

The Najib administration introduced Sosma when it repealed the controversial Internal Security Act (ISA), which had allowed for indefinite detention without trial.