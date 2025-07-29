SHAH ALAM, July 29 — Police are intensifying efforts to track down the suspect involved in a shooting incident and the discovery of spent bullet casings in Klang near here last Thursday.

South Klang District Deputy Police Chief Supt Kamalariffin Aman Shah said police received a report from a member of the public regarding the incident at 11.15 pm on the same day.

He said the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

“Police are actively tracing the suspect involved and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 for the offence of discharging a firearm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Members of the public with any information related to the case are urged to contact the South Klang District Police Headquarters at 03-33762222 to assist with the investigation.

Earlier, a video claiming a shooting incident had taken place in Taman Sentosa Phase 19, Klang, went viral on social media. — Bernama