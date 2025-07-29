PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The Dewan Rakyat passed the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025 yesterday, signalling the government’s continued commitment to curbing the misuse of controlled substances through more robust and inclusive enforcement.

In a joint statement today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Home Ministry (KDN) said the Bill aims to enhance the effectiveness of enforcement under the Poisons Act 1952, which governs the use, possession, and distribution of poisons and psychotropic substances in Malaysia.

“These amendments are intended to allow for faster, more comprehensive and responsive action in addressing threats to public health and national security,” the ministries said.

The Bill was passed by a majority voice vote after being debated by 12 Members of Parliament from both the government and the opposition.

Key provisions include expanding enforcement authority to all police officers regardless of rank, and to other officers appointed by the health minister — including those from other ministries or agencies — as needed.

Under the current provisions, only three categories of officers have enforcement authority — Drug Enforcement Officers (pharmacists in the public service), police officers ranked Inspector and above, and senior Customs officers.

“However, in practice, patrol and inspection duties are usually carried out by lower-ranked officers such as constables and corporals. Therefore, expanding enforcement powers to all police personnel will improve operational efficiency and coverage,” read the statement.

The Bill also addresses enforcement gaps in areas where authorised officers are not present. The health minister is now empowered to appoint other officers, under set terms and conditions, to assist in enforcement when needed.

Additional focus has been placed on enhancing officer training, supervision, and coordination of control over listed poisons and prohibited substances, including those found in vape products, to ensure stronger safeguards for both public health and national safety. — Bernama