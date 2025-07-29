GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — The Penang state government is considering the installation of floating solar projects at strategic locations such as dams and at sea as a key step towards strengthening its renewable energy (RE) sources, said Zairil Khir Johari.

The state Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman said that due to Penang’s limited and high-value land, installing solar panels on water bodies could be a more practical alternative.

“Floating solar is a real possibility for Penang because we are surrounded by water,” Zairil said after officiating the MPSEA Solar Roadshow here today.

“Some of the areas identified to install floating solar panels include the Teluk Bahang Dam, Mengkuang Dam, and the sea near Penang Port.”

He noted, however, that there are challenges and considerations, such as the impact of the state’s water supply and tidal movement.

Zairil noted that this technology is already implemented in some countries, and is being considered as an alternative energy source to support new developments, particularly on Silicon Island.

He said factories are expected to begin operations on the island’s first phase, a technology park, within two years and will require energy from renewable sources.

Building large-scale solar farms on the island itself is unlikely, he added, as the land has already been allocated for infrastructure, the tech park, and commercial and residential use.

Zairil also clarified the regulatory process for solar energy generation, saying that any party wishing to sell solar energy to the national grid must obtain approval from the Energy Commission and participate in specified schemes.

“If it is only for own use, such as the plan suggested by the Penang Port authority, the process is faster and easier,” he said.

In a related development, Zairil said the Penang state government is targeting 10 per cent RE usage and 25 per cent energy efficiency (EE) by 2030, guided by the Penang Energy Framework introduced last year.

The framework mandates the installation of renewable energy systems for all new non-residential buildings and requires the collection of energy intensity data for all buildings in the state.

“The state government will also expand the implementation of this energy framework to the industrial and transportation sectors to curb carbon emissions,” he added.