SEPANG, July 29 — A woman was arrested last night after being suspected of trying to smuggle out nine exotic animals, estimated to be worth RM127,000, hidden in luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

The 39-year-old local, who was travelling to India, was arrested at 9.30 pm after Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) officers conducted a routine baggage check and found nine wild animals in the checked luggage.

“Among the animals seized were four each of suspected siamang and sugar gliders, and one suspected macaque.

“All of these animals are protected species and are believed to be smuggled for illegal international trade,” according to a statement issued by AKPS today.

The statement said the woman was taken to the KLIA police station for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 [Act 716] and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 [Act 686]. — Bernama