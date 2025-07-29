GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was today conferred the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (D.G.P.N) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’, in conjunction with Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib’s 84th birthday.

The award was presented during the investiture ceremony at Dewan Sri Pinang here, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening the public service delivery system and the development of the national communications policy.

Mohamad Fauzi, 57, has held several strategic positions, including as Immigration Department deputy director-general (Operations) and Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (Policy and Control).

Hailing from Kepala Batas, Kedah, he has contributed to numerous transformational initiatives in government administration, particularly in organisational development, security and communications since his appointment as Communications Ministry secretary-general on May 3, 2023.

Throughout his public service career, he has also received various honours and awards, including the Ahli Mangku Negara (A.M.N.), Setia Diraja Kedah (S.D.K.), and Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (D.P.S.M.), in recognition of his contributions to the public sector.

The third day of the investiture ceremony also saw 389 other recipients being awarded state honours, decorations and medals, including two recipients of the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (D.M.P.N) and 31 recipients of the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (D.S.P.N). — Bernama