KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — A backbencher challenged the Opposition to to translate its street protests last week into parliamentary action today by tabling a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Referring to the #TurunAnwar rally on Saturday, Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH - Hulu Langat) said the Opposition had suggested that it could table such a motion in Parliament, adding that Anwar has also said his political rivals were welcome to try.

“But it has already been two days since the parliamentary meeting began, and we have yet to see any such motion tabled.

“So now, we challenge them to bring that motion forward,” Mohd Sany said during Question Time today.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin reportedly said during the rally that Perikatan Nasional was considering submitting such a motion to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul "in the near future."

Thousands reportedly attended the rally in Kuala Lumpur last weekend to demand Anwar’s resignation as the prime minister.

Anwar currently has supermajority support in the Dewan Rakyat, either directly from lawmakers in the National Unity Government coalition or indirectly from those informally aligned.