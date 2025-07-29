MARANG, July 29 — The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) is leaving it to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to assess the sentence handed down to motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin and his brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, for lodging a false police report.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said the department respects the court’s decision to impose a one-month jail term and RM1,500 fine on the brothers, despite public criticism that the sentence was too lenient given the potential impact on public trust and safety.

“Some feel the punishment was too light, especially considering the damage to the credibility and safety risks posed by someone with influence.

“But we have to respect the authorities with greater legal standing on the matter,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of National Firefighter Drill 2025 at the Eastern Region Fire and Rescue Academy parade ground in Wakaf Tapai today.

Nor Hisham added that although JBPM has its own legislation, which could allow the department to act, the matter has been left entirely to the police as the primary enforcement authority.

Yesterday, the AGC filed a notice of appeal against the Muar Magistrates’ Court decision to sentence Tengku Nizaruddin and his younger brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, to one month’s jail and a RM1,500 fine for lodging a false report and providing false information to a public servant.

In a separate development, Nor Hisham said JBPM Perak has been instructed to suspend a volunteer firefighter linked to a lewd video that recently went viral on social media.

Although the individual involved is not a full-time firefighter, Nor Hisham said the incident has nonetheless tarnished the reputation of the department as a whole.

“It’s deeply disappointing when someone from our ranks engages in such behaviour. Yesterday, I reminded all state JBPM directors to remain vigilant against any actions that could damage the department’s image,” he said. — Bernama