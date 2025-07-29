SEREMBAN, July 29 — A boy first reported missing in Johor is believed to have met a grisly fate, when he was found dead and buried in the Rompin area of Jempol near here yesterday afternoon.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said that they received information about the discovery of the six-year-old victim’s body at about 4.30 pm yesterday.

He said initial investigations revealed that the boy was reported missing in Taman Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, on July 24 and the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001 and classified as a missing person.

“Following the missing persons report, Johor police arrested a man believed to be the child’s biological father, aged 36, at about noon on the same day (July 24) in Johor Bahru, which led to the discovery of the child’s body (in Negri Sembilan),” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder). — Bernama