JAKARTA, July 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here yesterday to attend the 13th Annual Consultation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, scheduled to take place today.

The special plane carrying the prime minister landed at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta at 7.40 pm local time and he was welcomed upon his arrival by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Indonesian Home Minister Tito Karnavian and Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

The meeting between the two leaders will take place at Istana Merdeka, Central Jakarta, this morning.

The last such consultation between the two countries were held in Kuching, Sarawak on Nov 22, 2017.

This session will explore new areas of cooperation and serve as a platform for the two leaders to exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Earlier in a media briefing, Syed Mohamad Hasrin said the Annual Consultations are the highest bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Indonesia which aims to strengthen strategic and comprehensive cooperation.

During the visit, Anwar is also scheduled to visit the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta at the invitation of Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and he will deliver a policy speech on Asean in the context of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025. — Bernama