KUCHING, July 29 — Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg kicked off his official working visit in Jakarta, Indonesia today with a private discussion over breakfast with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to a post on Sarawakku, the premier’s official Facebook page, the closed-door discussion, held at the prime minister’s place of residence in the Indonesian capital, was in preparation for the yearly consultative meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Also present was Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Various matters of bilateral interest and importance with Indonesia including border issues and Asean cooperation on renewable power generation and distribution were believed to have been discussed and expected to be brought up for discussion with the Indonesian authorities.

Later, the Malaysian delegation proceeded to the Istana Merdeka where Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to host the visiting delegation.

The premier’s entourage arrived in Jakarta yesterday morning ahead of the prime minister’s delegation which landed later last night. — The Borneo Post