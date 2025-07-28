KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The High Court in Shah Alam here has dismissed a lawsuit from twin sisters contesting their conversions to Islam.

Judicial Commissioner Rozi Bainun ruled that the matter of religious status falls under the jurisdiction of the Shariah Court, Free Malaysia Today reported.

She noted that the sisters had already initiated proceedings in the Shariah Court to determine their status but later withdrew the case.

Rozi said the case should not have been withdrawn and urged the pair to present witnesses and evidence to support their claims of forced conversion.

The sisters, now 26 years’ old, alleged that they were compelled to convert to Islam at the age of 14 by their biological mother.

Their mother, who had embraced Islam after remarrying a Muslim man, brought them to the Muslim Welfare Organisation Malaysia (Perkim) office in 2013.

There, the twins said they were made to recite the “kalimah shahada”, the Islamic declaration of faith, without understanding its meaning and later received conversion certificates.

They claimed they have never practised Islam, continued observing Taoist beliefs, and sought a court declaration that they were never Muslims, naming the Selangor government and Islamic council as defendants.