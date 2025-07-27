KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Firm action will be taken against the misuse of licences, including dive permits, tour guide credentials and travel agency approvals if found guilty, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

In a post on his Facebook yesterday, Tiong said this was in response to a video showing a clash between a diving instructor and a foreign tourist in Semporna, Sabah, which has gone viral and sparked public concern.

Initial findings suggest that the incident began during a dive trip when an air tank was improperly placed on the boat deck and accidentally dropped, injuring the instructor’s foot.

A dispute ensued, which later escalated into a physical confrontation.

“The case is now under formal investigation and the instructor has been arrested. Relevant enforcement agencies will work closely to uncover the full story and ensure the process is legal, fair, and transparent,”

“While investigations continue, MOTAC will monitor the case and address any non-compliance in tourism activities,” he said.

Tiong urged tourism operators to strictly adhere to safety and operational guidelines to prevent similar incidents, while also stressing the importance of tourists cooperating with guides and instructors to ensure their safety and that of others.

He also reminded operators to uphold professionalism and treat guests with respect, ensuring that there is no violence, insults or intimidation involved, except in clear cases of self-defence and to respond calmly and strive to resolve issues peacefully when faced with rude behaviour.

“As Malaysia is known globally as a friendly and welcoming destination, we take pride in our natural beauty and cultural diversity, and we welcome travellers from around the world,” he said.

He added that with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching, all parties must play their part in protecting the country’s image, ensuring that every visitor better understands and respects Malaysia’s laws, culture and norms.

“I call on all tourism players to work together to create a safe, respectful, and professional environment, so that both visitors and hosts can fully enjoy the best of Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama