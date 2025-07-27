SEPANG, July 27 — A 20-year-old Chinese student from a private university in Sepang was found dead in his dormitory room yesterday morning.

As reported by the New Straits Times, police received a call at around 6.20am stating that the student had been struggling to breathe before losing consciousness.

“Initial investigations revealed no signs of criminal activity or foul play,” Sepang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman was quoted as saying.

According to the police, the body was later taken to Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem, and the cause of death was confirmed as pulmonary thromboembolism resulting from right deep vein thrombosis.

The case has been classified as a sudden death (SDR).

Police also extended their condolences to the student’s family and urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident.