KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The MADANI Government’s approach of allowing peaceful assemblies without interference or force reflects a strong commitment to the principles of democracy and freedom of expression.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Communications director Adam Adli Abd Halim said the government’s action to respect the right to assemble was not a sign of administrative weakness, but instead reflected the true strength of Malaysia’s maturing democracy.

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also expressed his appreciation to the security forces for their crucial role in ensuring the peaceful gathering proceeded smoothly.

“Their presence without the use of tear gas, batons or riot shields is a reflection of the maturity of our institutions by elevating the role of security personnel as an important component in the country’s democratic ecosystem.

“The MADANI aspiration not only guarantees civil rights, but also the people’s right to a dignified life,” said Adam Adli, also the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, in a statement today.

He said the government does not view such a gathering as a threat but a symbol of a changing political culture that embraces differing viewpoints.

“In a democracy, both supporting and opposing voices are important and deserve to be safeguarded. The government has proven its capability to protect democratic space,” he said.

At the same time, he said the government’s efforts in addressing the cost of living, poverty eradication, as well as implementation of reforms in the fields of economy, education and employment proved the country’s leadership’s continued commitment to the well-being of the people.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the rally in the capital city proceeded peacefully, was well controlled and took place without any incidents that threatened public order despite the estimated attendance of 18,000 people. — Bernama