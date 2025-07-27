MUAR, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the subsidised petrol price of RM1.99 per litre for RON95, announced recently, is specifically for Malaysian citizens, while foreigners will be charged the current market rate.

Bernama quoted him saying the move is crucial to ensure that the government’s substantial subsidies benefit only locals, in line with the MADANI Government’s emphasis on social justice.

“RON95 petrol is priced at RM1.99 for Malaysians. But for foreigners and tourists, including those from Singapore, they will have to pay the market rate, which is RM2.50 or RM2.60 per litre. This is not discrimination, but a policy of a sovereign nation that prioritises its people,” he said in his speech at the Launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign at Dataran Tanjung Emas here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Director-General of the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen) Julina Johan.

Anwar said the targeted petrol subsidy is expected to reduce national expenditure, as it would no longer be extended to foreigners who do not pay taxes or directly contribute to the country’s economy.

He also criticised a Johor opposition leader who allegedly condemned his decision to limit the subsidy to Malaysians only.

“There was an opposition leader asking why foreigners have to pay more. I don’t understand. I’m the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Foreigners don’t pay taxes like our citizens do. In which country do foreigners receive subsidies like the locals? My first responsibility is to take care of Malaysians,” Anwar said.

He stressed that the government does not arbitrarily raise fuel prices, pointing out that Malaysia’s petrol prices remain among the lowest in the region despite fiscal pressures.

“If you don’t believe me, go and check the fuel prices in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia – all are much higher. Yet we’re still able to offer RM1.99 to our people. That’s my responsibility,” he said.

Anwar added that savings from the subsidy rationalisation would be channelled towards strengthening welfare programmes, rural development, and gradually increasing the minimum wage, including in the public sector and government-linked companies.