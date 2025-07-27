JAKARTA, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will embark on a two-day working visit to Indonesia starting Monday to attend the 13th Annual Consultation with President Prabowo Subianto — the first such meeting between the two leaders.

Anwar will be accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“This Annual Consultation represents the highest-level bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Indonesia, aimed at reinforcing strategic and comprehensive cooperation,” Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin said during a media briefing here on Sunday.

He said the Annual Consultation, convened alternately between the two countries since 2006, reflects the strong political commitment of both nations to enhance collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, food security and education.

“The leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he said, adding that a Joint Statement will be issued at the conclusion of the consultation.

The previous consultation was held in 2017, making this a timely opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm their strategic partnership and explore new areas of cooperation in response to current regional and global challenges.

Syed Mohamad Hasrin said the leaders will also witness the exchange of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the areas of land border, health cooperation and information and communications technology.

During the visit, he said the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, at the invitation of the ASEAN Secretary-General, Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Anwar will also deliver a Policy Speech on ASEAN in the context of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, underscoring Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to regional integration and community-building.

In 2024, Indonesia ranked as Malaysia’s sixth-largest global trading partner and the second largest within ASEAN.

Bilateral trade increased by 4.5 per cent from RM111.21 billion (US$24.39 billion) in 2023 to RM116.29 billion (US$25.5 billion) in 2024. — Bernama