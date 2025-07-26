GUA MUSANG, July 26 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) expects Malaysia’s durian exports to exceed RM1.5 billion this year, following strong demand from major markets such as China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the total value of the country’s durian exports abroad had increased by 256.3 per cent or equivalent to RM822.8 million in five years, from RM321.2 million in 2018 to RM1.14 billion in 2022.

“This increase proves the great potential of durian as a high-value agro-food commodity that not only provides great returns to the country, but also opens up economic opportunities for the people at various levels,” he said when opening the 2025 Durian Festival at the Gua Musang District Council’s main hall here today.

He said efforts to promote durian through festivals and programmes like this were also deemed important to stimulate the growth of the high-value agricultural sector and create a value chain involving farmers, logistics, retailers, processing industries and tourism.

Mohamad said that based on the global fresh durian market report by global market research firm Mordor Intelligence (2024), the value of the world durian market is expected to reach more than USD10.78 billion in 2025 and jump to USD16.89 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4 per cent.

“China remains the key driver of this growth, accounting for more than 90 per cent of total durian imports in the Asia Pacific, thus becoming a key strategic market for Malaysian exporters.

“On June 19, 2024, Malaysia successfully signed the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Durian Fruit to China, which opened up new market access for fresh durian exports from Malaysia to the country,” he said.

Previously, export access to China was limited to durian in pulp and paste form in 2011, and frozen whole fruits in 2018. — Bernama