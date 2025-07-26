PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly said he will not be attending the “Turun Anwar” protest in Kuala Lumpur today.

According to The Star, Anwar made the remark after delivering his closing address at the 50th edition of the Prime Ministers’ Cup Debate Competition in Putrajaya.

“Well, I was not invited,” he reportedly told reporters when asked about the rally.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered near Sogo and Pertama Complex in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon for the “Turun Anwar” protest.

The crowd, which included Perikatan Nasional leaders and supporters dressed predominantly in black, is expected to march to Dataran Merdeka

Protesters gather during the ‘Turun Anwar’ rally at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

Authorities allowed the rally to proceed following a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down mandatory notification requirements under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Over 2,000 police officers have been deployed across the city, with acting KL police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad warning that any provocation or unlawful behaviour will be met with firm action.

Anwar had earlier said the government welcomes criticism and peaceful assembly, but urged protesters to act responsibly.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has reminded civil servants that taking part in the rally could lead to disciplinary action.