KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Police instructed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to dismantle the main stage set up at Dataran Merdeka for an event today, citing safety concerns and lack of approval.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the structure was erected without permission from DBKL or a formal application from the organisers.

“The stage structure did not guarantee safety, and the police were not informed of how many people would be on the stage,” he told reporters via Whatsapp.

Mohamed Usuf said that police and the organisers had initially agreed to use two Hilux vehicles as a makeshift stage.

Thousands of protestors gathered in central Kuala Lumpur this afternoon to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The demonstration began outside Sogo and Pertama Complex and is expected to move towards Dataran Merdeka after 1pm.