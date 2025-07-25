KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has assured that all train services under its operation will run as usual tomorrow, following the advice of Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

KTMB, in a statement today, said its priority is to ensure smooth, safe, and comfortable travel for commuters.

According to the statement, commuters are advised to plan their journeys by checking the latest schedules on the company’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my to ensure smooth travel.

“Commuters are reminded to comply with staff instructions and announcements at stations to ensure smooth movement and collective safety.

“The usage of the KTM Mobile (KITS) application for convenient ticket purchases and real-time schedule checks via MyRailtime is also encouraged,” the statement said.

KTMB also urged commuters to make cashless ticket payments using debit or credit cards, e-wallets, and Touch ’n Go for faster and more comfortable travel.

Today, Loke said all public transport services, including KTMB and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad stations, will operate as usual tomorrow.

Loke emphasised the importance of keeping Kuala Lumpur’s public transportation running smoothly to ensure that the majority of people can go about their weekend activities without disruption from the ralliy scheduled to take place in the capital tomorrow. — Bernama