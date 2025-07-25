KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The MADANI Government’s success in achieving political stability has been the main driver enabling comprehensive policies that directly benefit the people, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said this stability had allowed the government not only to attain commendable economic growth but also to translate that growth into tangible assistance and support for the people.

“This has been made possible following the implementation of MADANI policies and programmes aimed at good and principled governance,” she said in a statement uploaded to her Facebook account here today.

As such, she called on all parties to maintain this strong unity and cohesion, focusing on strengthening the nation for the sake of the country’s and the people’s wellbeing.

The minister was commenting on the various “Appreciation for the People” initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, which she said reflected the government’s ongoing commitment to developing efforts and initiatives that prioritise the people.

Earlier, Azalina also attended the weekly Cabinet Meeting chaired by the Prime Minister at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya.

The meeting was also attended by both Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, members of the Cabinet, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

On Wednesday, Anwar announced several initiatives as a gesture of the government’s appreciation to the people, including a one-off RM100 cash assistance via MyKad under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme and the postponement of toll rate hikes for 10 highways.

Anwar also announced that the price of RON95 fuel would be reduced to RM1.99 per litre following the fuel subsidy rationalisation plan, as well as the declaration of an additional public holiday on Sept 15 in conjunction with this year’s Malaysia Day celebration. — Bernama