KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Four Pakatan Harapan MPs have called on the Selangor state government to delay the privatisation of public car parking lots under the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) scheme.

They also urged for an independent committee to review the proposal and for full disclosure of the scheme’s terms and conditions, including its commercial aspects.

“The proposed SIP privatisation scheme raises legal, commercial and operational concerns,” The Star quoted Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung, speaking on behalf of the group.

“Overall, from the disclosed but limited information of the scheme, we are concerned that the scheme appears to be in favour of private interests over the rights and benefits of our local authorities (PBT) and constituents.”

Lee — along with Selayang MP William Leong, Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof, and Subang MP Wong Chen — said the scheme affects their constituencies and that ministerial approval must be confirmed since public parking lots fall under the Transport Ministry.

The scheme’s first phase involves the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS).

Under the concession terms, PBTs will handle enforcement while the concessionaire will manage salaries and emoluments of enforcement personnel.

Lee claimed that PBTs were sidelined in the decision-making process and noted concerns over a proposed revenue-sharing model under which the private company would receive 50 per cent, MBI 10 per cent, and the PBTs only 40 per cent.

“On the surface, this revenue sharing scheme seems lopsided and needs further detailed disclosures,” Lee said.

He added that public parking lots should be seen as a public service and not merely as a revenue-generating venture.

“We call for a revision of the entire scheme and urge the state government and PBTs to prioritise the Klang Valley’s broader mobility needs, such as the strategic allocation of parking bays, integration with public transport, and city walkability,” Lee added.

State local government and tourism committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim previously said the SIP agreement is not final and its August 1 rollout may be postponed pending further refinement.