ALOR SETAR, July 25 — Proactive monitoring will be carried out at all petrol stations to prevent any misuse in the purchase of subsidised RON95 petrol by consumers when the petrol subsidy rationalisation exercise is implemented, said the Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said the ministry is anticipating various possibilities that will require enforcement officers to be more vigilant during inspections.

“…KPDN has already considered all these possibilities. For instance, a single MyKad is being used repeatedly. These are among the issues we are aware of and are looking into ways to address,” she said after taking part in an Op Kesan 4.0 inspection at a supermarket here today.

She said the use of MyKad ensures that Malaysians enjoy subsidies and allows the government to track any unusual purchases or instances of RON95 petrol being pumped beyond the allowable limit for a single vehicle.

Fuziah said purchase records can help the authorities detect unusual fuel transactions, enabling action to be taken, stressing that KPDN will remain vigilant in identifying any instances of leakage or misuse.

“…it won’t be possible to make excessive purchases, as we can detect if a MyKad is being used repeatedly, morning, noon, and night, based on the records in the system,” she said.

On the Op Kesan 4.0, which was launched following the revision of the sales tax rates and the expansion of the service tax (SST) rates effective July 1, Fuziah said 950 premises were inspected, involving 3,965 stock-keeping units (SKUs) nationwide.

Of that number, 950 price information notices were issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723), she said, adding that 23 complaints were received for further investigation.

Op Kesan 4.0 aims to prevent traders from taking advantage by raising prices unreasonably or engaging in profiteering under the pretext of the SST adjustments. — Bernama