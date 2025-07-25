KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the positive signals and willingness shown by Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider a ceasefire to prevent further hostilities along the borders between the two countries.

Anwar said he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai Thursday evening to express Malaysia’s concern over the escalation of tensions.

“In our conversations, in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, I appealed directly to both leaders for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further hostilities and to create space for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic resolution.

“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward,” he said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister said Malaysia stands ready to assist and facilitate this process in the spirit of ASEAN unity and shared responsibility.

“I firmly believe that ASEAN’s strength lies in its solidarity and that peace must always be our collective and unwavering choice,” he said.

Thai and Cambodian troops reportedly clashed early Thursday in a disputed area along their shared border, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the latest confrontation.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours have been rising since May 28, following a deadly border clash near the Preah Vihear area that left one Cambodian soldier dead.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have been disputing an 817-km undemarcated border for decades, which continues to sour diplomatic ties.

On Wednesday, the Thai government downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia in immediate retaliation after a Thai soldier was injured by what the government claimed was a newly planted landmine.

The Cambodian government reciprocated by lowering its diplomatic ties with Thailand to the lowest level on Thursday. — Bernama