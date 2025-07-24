KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A senior officer with the Johor Immigration Department, who already faces money laundering charges, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to another count involving RM718,710 between 2022 and 2023.

On July 22, Nas Suffian Nasrun, 41, was charged with five counts of money laundering involving RM933,295 between 2022 and 2024 in the Shah Alam Sessions Court, to which he pleaded not guilty as well.

In today’s proceedings, he was accused of directly transferring funds from an individual’s bank account to a company’s account through 64 online transactions between July 26, 2022, and June 9, 2023, at a bank branch in Pandan Indah.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the proceeds or the value of the illicit activity, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas proposed bail at RM300,000 with one surety.

She informed the court of the additional conditions of surrendering his passport and monthly reporting to the nearest police station imposed by the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

“As such, we request this court to adopt the same additional conditions,” Aznika submitted.

She further applied for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court to be jointly tried with the five other charges faced by the accused.

However, Nas Suffian’s lawyer, Muhammad Zaim Rosli, requested that bail be set at RM10,000, citing that his client, a civil servant with 19 years of service, has a clean disciplinary record and has never been subjected to any internal action.

“The accused may face suspension following this prosecution. He earns RM5,000 per month and supports a wife and five children aged between seven and 15,” he submitted.

Judge Rosli Ahmad granted bail at RM100,000 with one surety and allowed the prosecution’s additional conditions. He also allowed the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court. — Bernama