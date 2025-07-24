KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A crash among three front-riding motorcycles triggered a massive 15-bike pile-up involving a car and a lorry that killed three riders early this morning, police said.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the accident occurred around 2.30am at KM 262.5 on the northbound lane of the North-South Expressway in Seremban.

All 15 motorcycles had been travelling together in a group from Senawang towards Kuala Lumpur.

The first collision caused the riders to fall on the highway, leading to a domino effect behind them.

Twelve motorcycles failed to avoid the crash site and collided into the fallen bikes.

Some of the motorcycles also struck the rear and right side of a passing car and a lorry.

“The accident led to the deaths of both riders of the Yamaha NVX motorcycles and one rider of an unidentified motorcycle model, who were all confirmed dead at the scene,” the police official said.

Twelve others were taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar, with two admitted to intensive care.

Police said such incidents show the serious risks of riding in large, fast-moving groups on highways.

They are now investigating the crash under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.