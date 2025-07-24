KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) has denied organising the motorcycle convoy that led to a fatal crash involving 16 students from its affiliated institutions.

The agency said the ride was a casual plan by the students and not an official event.

“Based on initial investigations, the convoy activity was an informal initiative casually organised by the students themselves through discussions in a WhatsApp group, without any official involvement from the institution or Mara,” it said in a statement.

Three students from Kolej Poly-Tech Mara (KPTM) Bangi died in the crash, while nine others were injured and three escaped unharmed.

One student from the German-Malaysian Institute (GMI) suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar in Seremban.

The incident took place around 2.30am on the North-South Expressway near KM 262 as students returned from a late-night gathering in Seremban.

Police believe the first crash occurred when a motorcycle lost control, causing a chain reaction among the group of 15 bikes travelling together.

A second crash then took place when a lorry and a car stopped near the scene and another group of students tried to overtake them, colliding with the vehicles.

Mara said the three deceased students were Haris Azib Sulaiman, Afkar Fitri Affendi, and Aliff Syahmi Abdul Hakim, whose bodies have been sent to their respective hometowns.

The agency said it had channelled RM1,500 in condolence aid to the families and is processing insurance claims of up to RM38,000 for each victim, subject to policy terms.

Mara expressed sadness over the tragedy and pledged continued support, including emotional and psychosocial assistance for the affected families and students.

It also called for public patience as investigations continue, promising full cooperation with the authorities and a transparent follow-up process.