KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will summon the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and Felcra Berhad to provide clarification on the Management of Oil Palm Plantation Procurement by Felcra Berhad after hearing the Auditor General’s briefing on the Auditor General’s Report 2/2025 held today.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the PAC will also summon the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to provide clarification on the Management of Price Controls and Cooking Oil Subsidies.

In addition, the PAC also asked the Ministry of Finance to hold a briefing on the governance of the Tender Procurement Committee.

“For the PAC proceedings on issues in AG’s Report 2/2025, PAC will focus on topics identified as having 3P elements, namely misappropriation, abuse of power and wastage, and 1K, namely leakage.

“The date of the proceedings and briefing for the three related topics will be determined later,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat approved the motion on the Auditor General’s Report 2/2025 on the Activities of Ministries/Departments/Statutory Bodies/Federal Government Companies, which contains matters raised as a result of the audit of five programmes, activities and projects in seven ministries.

The motion tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was approved with a majority of votes in agreement after being debated by 32 Members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati said the PAC will also present two Ministry Follow-up Action Statements on July 28 and 29 namely the PAC Statement on the Follow-up Action by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the Recommendations of the PAC Statement on the Procurement of the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) (DR.4/2025).

Another statement involved the PAC Statement on the Follow-up Action by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department and the Sabah State Water Department for the Recommendations of the PAC Statement on the Management of the Sarawak and Sabah Rural Water Supply Project (DR.3/2025). — Bernama