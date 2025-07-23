KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Leaders of state governments have described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of several initiatives today as proof of the continued concern and commitment of the Madani Government in assisting to ease the people’s burden.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the initiatives announced, including the one-time provision of RM100 under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme and petrol price reduction, are a good start and can ease the people’s burden.

“Such announcements give meaning to the people... for those in need, it is a very meaningful gift and can help them in their daily lives,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting in Seremban today.

Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said the state government welcomed the good news and is confident it can encourage the people to continue to be positive in facing daily life challenges.

He added that the government’s decision to multiply the Madani Rahmah Sales and double the allocation for the programme to RM600 million was also the best initiative that will significantly benefit the people.

In MELAKA, the state government will plan tourism activities for visitors in conjunction with the additional public holiday on Sept 15 to further invigorate the tourism sector in the state as part of its new industry, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof.

“I will make this tourism sector a new industry in Melaka… it will have all kinds (of tourism activities in Melaka), covering air, land and sea,” he told reporters outside the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

In SELANGOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari described the announcement of the one-off RM100 aid through MyKad under SARA as proof of the Madani Government’s care and concern towards the people’s plight.

He said that with 22 million Malaysians set to benefit from the total allocation of RM2 billion via SARA, it will help propel the economic cycle forward through the expected spending or purchase transactions.

“Although some consider the RM100 as too little, the actual value that needs to be seen is the RM2 billion that has been allocated because how much of that amount will move and enter the economic chain and value through spending by the people.

“Besides helping to ease the financial burden of recipients, the benefits through economic movement of the cash-out proceeds given in a targeted manner by the government will also provide returns and benefits of their own to traders and small entrepreneurs,” he said.

In PENANG, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the provision of the one-off RM100 assistance under SARA is highly appreciated because the Federal Government can still implement it despite being under tight fiscal constraints.

In welcoming the announcement, Chow said the prime minister should also be given the time and space to face domestic and global economic pressures, including the United States (US) tariff situation, which can impact Malaysia’s exports.

“Despite the tight financial situation, this incentive, which will cost the government billions (or ringgit), is still appreciated. However, I believe the people are looking forward to more comprehensive forms of assistance, such as initiatives that ease the cost of doing business, or through infrastructure projects that create jobs and spur growth,” he said.

In PERLIS, Menteri Besar Perlis Mohd Shukri Ramli said any action that can give profit to the people and ease their burden is a good thing, and we want to thank the prime minister, who continues to strive to help the people face the challenges of rising cost of living.

“The announcement made by the prime minister is a good move… I will also get the one-off RM100 provided via SARA for the adult group, so thank you,” he told reporters after chairing the executive council meeting at Seri Putra Complex in Kangar today.

He added that the announcement of Sept 15 as an additional public holiday, meanwhile, would allow the people to plan their holidays to celebrate Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

In KEDAH, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also welcomed the announcement on the RON95 petrol price reduction and one-off RM100 payment to all Malaysians aged 18 and above.

“Alhamdulillah, and for the RM100 under SARA, thank you,” he said briefly.

In KELANTAN, Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan described the announcement by Anwar as timely, with many facing various life challenges.

“We welcome whatever initiatives to help the people. We are thankful, more so when people are facing financial hardship and rising goods prices,” he told reporters after the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Kota Darulnaim Complex in Kota Bharu today. — Bernama