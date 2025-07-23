KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Police arrested one of the four individuals suspected to be involved in the abduction of a man using a lorry following an altercation along Jalan Persiaran Puchong Permai, near here, yesterday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the 32-year-old male suspect was arrested by the roadside at SS19, Subang Jaya, at 10 pm.

“The suspect, found to have two past criminal records, has been remanded for four days until Saturday (July 26),” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations found that the incident is believed to have occurred due to a debt dispute, adding that police are tracking down three more suspects to assist in investigations under sections 365 and 323 of the Penal Code and Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp G. Dinesh at 011-33094457 or the Subang Jaya Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-78627222/03-78627100. — Bernama