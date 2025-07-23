KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Debates on the Auditor-General’s Report in the Dewan Rakyat must continue as a crucial check-and-balance platform, in line with the government’s aim to strengthen public sector governance, alongside scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that the move is part of ongoing reforms to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of public entities.

“In line with the principles of transparency and accountability, the Madani Government has taken a significant step by not only tabling the LKAN in this Honourable House but also allowing it to be openly debated. This is a departure from previous administrations that only tabled the report without debate.

“Since June 6, 2023, the Auditor-General’s Report has been debated four times in this House,” she said when tabling the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said the report, which covers the activities of ministries, departments, statutory bodies and federal government-linked companies, presents audit findings on five programmes, activities, or projects across seven ministries, with a total audited value of RM48.873 billion.

Azalina said LKAN 2/2025 highlighted serious irregularities in three of the five audited programmes, potentially undermining their efficiency and intended impact.

“To address these shortcomings and prevent recurrence, the report sets out 22 recommendations for the relevant ministries, departments, agencies and federal government-linked companies to act upon.

“This initiative creates a direct avenue for more members of parliament to play an active role in ensuring government funds are managed prudently in the public interest,” she said.

She added that the debate is also intended to provide a platform for discussing concrete steps to address the issues raised, ensuring they are given due attention before effective corrective action is taken.

Azalina further noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the need for all responsible ministers to thoroughly review every finding raised in LKAN 2/2025, especially recurrent issues that remain unresolved. — Bernama