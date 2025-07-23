BINTULU, July 23 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has reaffirmed the Sarawak government’s strong commitment to expanding piped gas infrastructure to every household in the state – a move aimed at enhancing energy accessibility and economic equity.

Speaking to reporters after launching the piped natural gas supply to homes in Sungai Plan here today, Abang Johari said the initiative is part of a long-term master plan to ensure Sarawakians benefit directly from the state’s own gas resources.

“This is just the beginning of our effort to supply gas to our people so they can enjoy the benefits of the gas extracted in our own backyard,” he said.

He cited a successful pilot project in the Quadruplex Taman Ceria (QTC) housing area in Miri, where residents have seen savings of up to 40 per cent or around RM40 monthly after switching from gas cylinders to piped delivery.

Determined to extend these benefits across Sarawak, the premier unveiled the Sarawak Gas Roadmap, which outlines a statewide piped gas distribution system.

“We are developing a network of gas distribution hubs throughout Sarawak in Bintulu, Kuching, Miri, and possibly Sibu from where piped gas can be channelled to surrounding areas, even reaching remote towns like Kapit,” he said.

According to him, the concept of piped gas is not new to Sarawak, citing earlier systems in Lutong, Sarawak and Seria, Brunei, that predate the formation of Malaysia.

Abang Johari emphasised that Sarawak’s legal framework, particularly the Sarawak Gas Distribution Ordinance, remains intact and continues to empower the state to regulate and manage its own gas sector.

Under this framework, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) has been formally appointed the sole gas aggregator for Sarawak, with full authority to manage supply from upstream to end users.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for endorsing this via a joint declaration between the federal and state governments, which enabled Petros to operate as the sole legal and operational aggregator.

“All companies involved in the gas business must comply with our existing laws. This is a people-centric project, and through the hub-and-spoke model, it will benefit not just urban dwellers but rural communities as well,” he said.

The roadmap, he added, will offer tiered benefits across various user groups – residential homes, SMEs, and heavy industries such as methanol production – with rates based on consumption levels.

“The greatest impact will be on ordinary Sarawakians, especially B40 households and those with lower incomes, by easing their cost of living,” he said.

Abang Johari also welcomed the federal government’s latest cost-of-living measures announced today, including fuel price reductions and other incentives.

“PMX announced his support, and we too are helping our people. Thank you for the initiatives. It shows that the people of Sarawak benefit both from Kuala Lumpur and from Petra Jaya, Kuching,” he said.

Also present at the event were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo and other state Cabinet ministers and their deputies. — The Borneo Post