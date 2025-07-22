KLUANG, July 22 —The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a 54-year-old man to six months imprisonment for a lewd act outside the entrance of a supermarket here last week.

The accused, Ishak Abdul Hamid, nodded and pleaded guilty after the charge was read out by the court interpreter before Magistrate Mustaqim Sukarno.

According to the charge sheet, the accused displayed gross indecency in front of a 22-year-old woman at the entrance of a supermarket at Jalan Batu 4 at 4.40pm on July 16.

Ishak was charged with committing an offence under Section 377D of the Penal Code for displaying gross indecency in public, The penalty for violating this section is imprisonment for up to two years if convicted

The accused, who is also a widower and lives alone, was not represented. He requested that his sentence be reduced as he had suffered a stroke.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nurfara Fazilun Izylin Ahmad suggested for a proportionate sentence to be imposed as a lesson, as well as taking into account the case that had generated public interest.

The court then imposed a six-month imprisonment on the accused from the date he was first detained.