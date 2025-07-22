SEPANG, July 22 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today launched the upgraded Airport FastTrack (AFT) service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, efficient, and premium services to travellers.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the initiative aligns with its broader strategy to position KLIA as a leading global aviation hub with world-class facilities and services.

“Our upgraded AFT service now offers a holistic meet-and-greet experience, ensuring passengers receive personalised assistance from the moment they arrive.

“From curbside reception to expedited immigration clearance and baggage assistance, every touchpoint has been meticulously designed to deliver comfort and efficiency,” he said in his speech at the launch of AFT Evolution here today.

Mohd Izani said the airport has also provided a guest centre and AFT@Connect at Departure Level 5 for the convenience and satisfaction of passengers.

In line with its digitalisation efforts, he said the company has launched a new website—www.myairportfasttrack.com—to provide detailed information on its services and enable easy bookings.

“This platform reflects our drive to leverage technology in enhancing service delivery and passenger convenience, with an integrated payment gateway ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all users,” he said.

During the event, Mohd Izani also introduced the company’s new brand ambassador, Sofia Zara Mustaffa Kamal, Malaysia’s youngest female race car driver, who is just 15 years old.

Sofia, recognised in the Malaysia Book of Records, is currently competing in the 2025 F1 Academy circuit, an elite junior series for female single-seater racing talent.

“Sofia’s determination, skill, and passion for excellence truly embody the essence of ‘fast’, which is why she is the perfect face for our Airport FastTrack service,” he said.

AFT KLIA, which is operated by KL Airport Hotels Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MAHB, was introduced as a premium service to redefine the airport experience for travellers.

Designed to provide seamless, swift, and personalised facilitation, AFT ensures passengers enjoy priority immigration clearance, dedicated meet-and-greet assistance, and smooth transfers within the terminal, reflecting KLIA’s commitment to service excellence. — Bernama