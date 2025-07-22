CANBERRA, July 22 — Australian authorities have reportedly said its investigators assess each allegation of the use of its fake passports, following revelations that fugitive broker Low Taek Jho is using one.

Its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, however, did not elaborate on such an investigation on the man known as Jho Low, or whether it is currently investigating the matter.

“The Australian Passport Office specialist investigators and intelligence officers assess every allegation of fraudulent use of Australian passports,” a spokesman was quoted saying by Sydney-based public broadcaster ABC.

“The use of a false Australian passport is an offence under Australian passport legislation, which can attract a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a AU$330,000 (RM912,000) fine.”

“Due to privacy obligations, the department cannot comment on individual cases,” it added.

Last week, it was reported that Low, has supposedly been located in a luxury neighbourhood in Shanghai, China, where he is said to be living under a false identity and working with entities linked to the Chinese government.

Low is allegedly now residing in Green Hills, an exclusive enclave in Shanghai — by taking a Greek alias of Constantinos Achilles Veis using a fake Australian passport.

Penang-born Low is accused of masterminding the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal and has been on the run since 2015, with his exact whereabouts remaining unconfirmed to date.