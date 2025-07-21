KOTA SAMARAHAN, July 21 — An autistic teenage girl and an elderly woman were rescued after their car plunged into a lake at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) earlier today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched a team from Kota Samarahan fire station after receiving a call at 10.40am.

“Both victims were rescued by members of the public.

“The 17-year-old girl managed to escape from the vehicle safely, while the 50-year-old woman was unconscious.,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. — The Borneo Post