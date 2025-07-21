GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — An elderly man collapsed and died while hiking on the Moongate Trail at the Botanical Gardens, near Pulau Tikus, here this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) John Sagun Francis said the victim was identified as Lim Kee Wan, 60.

He said his team received an emergency call at 9.56 am informing them that a man had fainted and was unconscious.

"The Operation Exit Team (PKO) from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Department (BBP) arrived at the scene at 10.11 am, and attempted to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but failed to save the victim," he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel who were also at the scene and the body was subsequently brought down to the foot of the hill before being handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama