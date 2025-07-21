KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to record statements from 20 witnesses to assist in the investigation into the corruption case involving the procurement of a data centre construction project tender in Johor worth approximately RM180 million.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus said that, so far, they have recorded statements from 12 individuals in connection with the investigation.

He said that the three suspects — the project manager of a construction company and two company directors — arrested by MACC are still under remand, while a woman suspect was released on Sunday (July 20) after her remand order ended.

“So far, there have been no new arrests in this case,” he replied briefly when contacted today.

The media previously reported that a project manager of a prominent construction company who was detained for investigation into a corruption case involving the procurement of a data centre construction project tender was willing to burn almost RM1 million in cash to destroy evidence after being shocked by the MACC raid through Op Ways on Thursday (July 17).

According to sources, during the raid conducted at his home in Petaling Jaya, a team of officers found RM100 banknotes totalling almost RM1 million in flames.

As a result of a thorough inspection of the home, the MACC also found cash totalling approximately RM7.5 million stored in several pillow boxes, three Rolex, Omega and Cartier watches, as well as jewellery such as rings and gold coins.

On Friday (July 18), the media reported that a contract manager, his wife and two men in their 40s to 60s were arrested by the MACC Investigation Division around the Klang Valley, believed to be involved in corruption involving the procurement of a data centre construction project tender in Johor worth approximately RM180 million. — Bernama