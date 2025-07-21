SEREMBAN, July 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim spent nearly an hour meeting Negeri Sembilan PKR members during his Party Organisation Strengthening Seminar and Presidential Tour for the state at a hotel here yesterday.

The closed-door session with the PKR president, attended by nearly 1,000 party members, was also joined by party vice-presidents Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Also present were PKR Secretary-General Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, Women’s wing chief Fadhlina Sidek, and Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Munim.

Following the main programme, Anwar held a closed-door meeting with Negeri Sembilan PKR division heads at the same hotel.

Fuziah, when met, said the programme is part of a nationwide tour aimed at strengthening party solidarity and reuniting grassroots leadership across the country.

The Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living added that the meeting with division leaders included all division heads in the state, whether winners or losers in the party’s recent internal elections.

“We want to bring everyone back together, because there’s a lot of work to be done. We are not fighting enemies-we are having disputes among siblings. Therefore, unity and togetherness are crucial to move the party forward,” she said.

On another note, Fuziah said the PKR president also stressed that there is no issue of membership suspension involving nine of its Members of Parliament.

She said the Prime Minister explained that the matter does not arise as all the MPs were merely voicing their views on people’s issues.

“The party president clarified that the issue does not arise, as these are MPs who have a right to raise matters concerning the people. It’s just that sometimes, criticism should be discussed beforehand… the situation does not warrant suspension of membership,” she said.

Previously, media reports highlighted calls from within PKR, including division heads, for disciplinary action such as suspension to be taken against Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and eight other PKR MPs over their criticism regarding appointments in the judiciary. — Bernama