PETALING JAYA, July 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen and confiscated assets valued at over RM332 million in an ongoing probe into a scrap metal and e-waste smuggling syndicate.

As reported by The Star, the syndicate is accused of bribing enforcement officers, causing a loss of more than RM950 million in export tax revenue over the last six years.

“MACC has frozen 324 bank accounts, comprising 142 corporate accounts and 182 individual accounts, totalling nearly RM150mil. Assets seized so far amount to about RM183mil,” an MACC source told The Star.

The source also revealed that 27 witnesses have been questioned, including a key suspect, whose statement was recorded today. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

According to the daily, Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, senior director of the MACC’s Special Operations Division, confirmed that the commission is actively working to identify those involved in the smuggling syndicate.

The investigation is being conducted under Sections 16 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which cover bribery and false claims, as well as possible violations of anti-money laundering laws.

Additionally, agencies like the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Customs Department, and Bank Negara are investigating related offences under the Income Tax Act 1967 and the Customs Act 1967.

On July 14, Bernama reported that the first raid was conducted at a three-storey luxury bungalow in Batu Maung, Penang at around 6am Monday. The bungalow is believed to belong to a businessman who owns a scrap metal company.

Officers conducted a search after a domestic helper opened the door to the residence, though the company owner, reportedly a foreign national, was away on business.