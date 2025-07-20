KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Four out of 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide, two each in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, recorded an unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeding 100, as of 9 am this morning.

Based on information from the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website operated by the Department of Environment (DOE), the highest API as of 9am this morning was recorded in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan at 156, followed by Johan Setia, Selangor (155).

Also recording unhealthy air quality were Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan with an API reading of 153 and Banting, Selangor (151).

Meanwhile, a total of 58 stations showed moderate API readings, including Putrajaya (99), Temerloh, Pahang (98); Petaling Jaya, Selangor (88); Bukit Rambai, Melaka (85) and Tasek Ipoh, Perak (79).

Six stations, namely IPD Serian, Sibu, Samarahan and Sri Aman in Sarawak, as well as Tawau and Kimanis in Sabah, recorded good API readings between 37 and 49.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality, 51-100 moderate, 101-200 unhealthy, 201-300 very unhealthy and an API above 300 is hazardous.

The API data is released hourly, based on 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. — Bernama